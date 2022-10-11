Investors finally get a glimpse of Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) volume hitting the figure of 1.78 million.

On October 10, 2022, Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) opened at $8.52, lower -4.33% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.77 and dropped to $8.18 before settling in for the closing price of $8.55. Price fluctuations for ORC have ranged from $7.95 to $25.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -37.60% at the time writing. With a float of $34.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.41 million.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Orchid Island Capital Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 15.50%.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.18) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -37.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC)

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) saw its 5-day average volume 2.11 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s (ORC) raw stochastic average was set at 2.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.84. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.57 in the near term. At $8.97, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.79. The third support level lies at $7.39 if the price breaches the second support level.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) Key Stats

There are currently 35,250K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 284.50 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 134,700 K according to its annual income of -64,760 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 35,270 K and its income totaled -60,140 K.