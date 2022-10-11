Investors must take note of Green Giant Inc.’s (GGE) performance last week, which was 118.25%.

Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ: GGE) kicked off on October 10, 2022, at the price of $1.66, up 39.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.34 and dropped to $1.65 before settling in for the closing price of $1.63. Over the past 52 weeks, GGE has traded in a range of $0.66-$3.80.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 8.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 511.10%. With a float of $22.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.47 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 139 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.48, operating margin of +15.56, and the pretax margin is +15.15.

Green Giant Inc. (GGE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Real Estate – Development Industry. The insider ownership of Green Giant Inc. is 86.60%, while institutional ownership is 0.03%.

Green Giant Inc. (GGE) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +10.90 while generating a return on equity of 3.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 511.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ: GGE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Green Giant Inc.’s (GGE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.00

Technical Analysis of Green Giant Inc. (GGE)

The latest stats from [Green Giant Inc., GGE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 9.98 million was superior to 0.51 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Green Giant Inc.’s (GGE) raw stochastic average was set at 53.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 484.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 219.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0900, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1500. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.5200. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.7800. The third major resistance level sits at $3.2100. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4000. The third support level lies at $1.1400 if the price breaches the second support level.

Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ: GGE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 105.99 million has total of 40,465K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 58,490 K in contrast with the sum of 6,380 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,160 K and last quarter income was -1,430 K.