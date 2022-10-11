Investors must take note of Ring Energy Inc.’s (REI) performance last week, which was 7.34%.

October 10, 2022, Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI) trading session started at the price of $2.88, that was -2.80% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.95 and dropped to $2.73 before settling in for the closing price of $2.86. A 52-week range for REI has been $2.02 – $5.09.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 44.80% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 100.80%. With a float of $102.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.39 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 53 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.67, operating margin of +50.87, and the pretax margin is +1.74.

Ring Energy Inc. (REI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ring Energy Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ring Energy Inc. is 12.40%, while institutional ownership is 46.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 1,354,261. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 507,214 shares at a rate of $2.67, taking the stock ownership to the 13,446,948 shares.

Ring Energy Inc. (REI) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.19) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +1.69 while generating a return on equity of 1.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 100.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 37.00% during the next five years compared to 15.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ring Energy Inc. (REI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ring Energy Inc. (REI)

Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.87 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Ring Energy Inc.’s (REI) raw stochastic average was set at 22.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.10% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.26. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.91 in the near term. At $3.04, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.60. The third support level lies at $2.47 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI) Key Stats

There are 130,581K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 374.44 million. As of now, sales total 196,310 K while income totals 3,320 K. Its latest quarter income was 84,960 K while its last quarter net income were 41,940 K.