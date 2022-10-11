Investors must take note of Standard Lithium Ltd.’s (SLI) performance last week, which was -10.07%.

A new trading day began on October 10, 2022, with Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) stock priced at $4.16, down -5.53% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.17 and dropped to $3.79 before settling in for the closing price of $4.16. SLI’s price has ranged from $3.80 to $12.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -17.00%. With a float of $157.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $177.63 million.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Standard Lithium Ltd. is 5.18%, while institutional ownership is 20.84%.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a return on equity of -43.43.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Standard Lithium Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 19.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24

Technical Analysis of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.78 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.46 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Standard Lithium Ltd.’s (SLI) raw stochastic average was set at 4.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.02. However, in the short run, Standard Lithium Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.14. Second resistance stands at $4.35. The third major resistance level sits at $4.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.58. The third support level lies at $3.37 if the price breaches the second support level.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 956.44 million, the company has a total of 166,552K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -30,100 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -6,432 K.