Last month’s performance of -24.12% for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) is certainly impressive

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) on October 10, 2022, started off the session at the price of $53.93, plunging -2.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.10 and dropped to $51.59 before settling in for the closing price of $53.76. Within the past 52 weeks, STX’s price has moved between $53.04 and $117.67.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 1.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 37.30%. With a float of $205.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $214.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 40000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.75, operating margin of +17.04, and the pretax margin is +14.40.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Computer Hardware industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Seagate Technology Holdings plc is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 87.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 04, was worth 5,163,235. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $103.26, taking the stock ownership to the 225,941 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 22, when Company’s Director sold 272,297 for $108.01, making the entire transaction worth $29,410,799. This insider now owns 13,437,070 shares in total.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.88) by -$0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +14.14 while generating a return on equity of 445.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.09% during the next five years compared to 23.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) Trading Performance Indicators

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX)

The latest stats from [Seagate Technology Holdings plc, STX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.13 million was superior to 2.11 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.39.

During the past 100 days, Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s (STX) raw stochastic average was set at 1.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $68.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $85.10. Now, the first resistance to watch is $53.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $55.15. The third major resistance level sits at $56.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.13. The third support level lies at $48.67 if the price breaches the second support level.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.19 billion based on 206,825K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 11,661 M and income totals 1,649 M. The company made 2,628 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 276,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.