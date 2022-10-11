Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) to new highs

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) on October 10, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.23, plunging -0.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.50 and dropped to $2.04 before settling in for the closing price of $2.24. Within the past 52 weeks, LU’s price has moved between $2.22 and $7.80.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 12.60%. With a float of $2.28 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.29 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 92380 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.64, operating margin of +34.57, and the pretax margin is +32.80.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Credit Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lufax Holding Ltd is 0.57%, while institutional ownership is 16.90%.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.29) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +23.52 while generating a return on equity of 19.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) Trading Performance Indicators

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.86, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lufax Holding Ltd (LU)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 8.85 million, its volume of 13.42 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Lufax Holding Ltd’s (LU) raw stochastic average was set at 3.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.11. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.47 in the near term. At $2.71, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.79. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.55.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.40 billion based on 2,285,813K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,584 M and income totals 2,605 M. The company made 2,282 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 434,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.