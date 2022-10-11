Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) to new highs

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) on October 10, 2022, started off the session at the price of $24.395, plunging -10.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.51 and dropped to $22.9001 before settling in for the closing price of $25.48. Within the past 52 weeks, EDU’s price has moved between $8.40 and $29.80.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 11.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -134.60%. With a float of $166.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $169.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 46653 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.51, operating margin of -31.64, and the pretax margin is -33.25.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Education & Training Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 54.20%.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 5/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.44) by -$0.5. This company achieved a net margin of -38.25 while generating a return on equity of -27.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -134.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.81% during the next five years compared to -19.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Trading Performance Indicators

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)

Looking closely at New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU), its last 5-days average volume was 1.81 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.47.

During the past 100 days, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s (EDU) raw stochastic average was set at 63.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.08. However, in the short run, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.99. Second resistance stands at $25.05. The third major resistance level sits at $25.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.83. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $20.77.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.99 billion based on 169,697K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,105 M and income totals -1,188 M. The company made 524,020 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -189,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.