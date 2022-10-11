Missfresh Limited (MF)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) on October 10, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.0862, plunging -16.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.0889 and dropped to $0.0806 before settling in for the closing price of $0.10. Within the past 52 weeks, MF’s price has moved between $0.08 and $5.50.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 37.70%. With a float of $196.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $235.45 million.

In an organization with 1429 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.42, operating margin of -26.82, and the pretax margin is -26.89.

Missfresh Limited (MF) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Grocery Stores industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Missfresh Limited is 0.94%, while institutional ownership is 5.00%.

Missfresh Limited (MF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -35.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) Trading Performance Indicators

Missfresh Limited (MF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.24

Technical Analysis of Missfresh Limited (MF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.56 million. That was inferior than the volume of 7.98 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Missfresh Limited’s (MF) raw stochastic average was set at 1.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 192.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 192.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1218, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2061. However, in the short run, Missfresh Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.0892. Second resistance stands at $0.0932. The third major resistance level sits at $0.0975. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0809, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0766. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0726.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 18.71 million based on 206,657K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 935,690 K and income totals -251,710 K. The company made 2,122 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -973,668 K in sales during its previous quarter.