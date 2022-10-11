No matter how cynical the overall market is, Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) performance over the last week is recorded -6.51%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) kicked off on October 10, 2022, at the price of $1.66, down -4.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.67 and dropped to $1.51 before settling in for the closing price of $1.66. Over the past 52 weeks, RIDE has traded in a range of $1.49-$7.19.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -77.00%. With a float of $166.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.82 million.

The firm has a total of 632 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Lordstown Motors Corp. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 30.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 20,600. In this transaction CEO & PRESIDENT of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $2.06, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s EVP, CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER sold 36,193 for $1.61, making the entire transaction worth $58,271. This insider now owns 80,474 shares in total.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.46 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.46) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -77.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lordstown Motors Corp.’s (RIDE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lordstown Motors Corp., RIDE], we can find that recorded value of 5.47 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Lordstown Motors Corp.’s (RIDE) raw stochastic average was set at 4.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.1383, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4056. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.6633. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.7467. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5033, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4267. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.3433.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 352.74 million has total of 205,872K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -410,370 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was 63,659 K.