No matter how cynical the overall market is, NetEase Inc. (NTES) performance over the last week is recorded -1.70%

On October 10, 2022, NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) opened at $77.27, lower -3.67% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $77.39 and dropped to $74.99 before settling in for the closing price of $78.02. Price fluctuations for NTES have ranged from $68.62 to $118.19 over the past 52 weeks.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 20.80% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 39.00% at the time writing. With a float of $647.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $654.94 million.

The firm has a total of 32064 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

NetEase Inc. (NTES) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of NetEase Inc. is 45.00%, while institutional ownership is 17.40%.

NetEase Inc. (NTES) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.59% during the next five years compared to 6.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for NetEase Inc. (NTES). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.80 and is forecasted to reach 35.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NetEase Inc. (NTES)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [NetEase Inc., NTES], we can find that recorded value of 1.03 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.56.

During the past 100 days, NetEase Inc.’s (NTES) raw stochastic average was set at 2.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $85.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $92.48. Now, the first resistance to watch is $76.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $78.25. The third major resistance level sits at $79.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $74.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $73.45. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $71.90.

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) Key Stats

There are currently 654,767K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 50.49 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 13,747 M according to its annual income of 2,729 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,458 M and its income totaled 790,110 K.