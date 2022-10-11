Now that FuelCell Energy Inc.’s volume has hit 9.03 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) on October 10, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.12. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.15 and dropped to $3.00 before settling in for the closing price of $3.11. Within the past 52 weeks, FCEL’s price has moved between $2.87 and $11.63.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -8.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 25.20%. With a float of $404.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $405.56 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 382 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -15.25, operating margin of -86.05, and the pretax margin is -145.18.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Electrical Equipment & Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of FuelCell Energy Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 43.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 24, was worth 55,440. In this transaction EVP, CFO & Treasurer of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $9.24, taking the stock ownership to the 22,761 shares.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 4/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.05) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -145.23 while generating a return on equity of -21.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 57.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) Trading Performance Indicators

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL)

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) saw its 5-day average volume 11.51 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 17.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, FuelCell Energy Inc.’s (FCEL) raw stochastic average was set at 4.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.49. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.17 in the near term. At $3.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.94. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.87.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.33 billion based on 405,563K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 69,590 K and income totals -101,060 K. The company made 43,100 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -29,410 K in sales during its previous quarter.