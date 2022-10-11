Now that Sharecare Inc.’s volume has hit 1.71 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on October 10, 2022, with Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) stock priced at $2.02, down -3.41% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.025 and dropped to $1.95 before settling in for the closing price of $2.05. SHCR’s price has ranged from $1.38 to $8.54 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -7.00%. With a float of $316.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $347.33 million.

In an organization with 3279 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.88, operating margin of -13.01, and the pretax margin is -21.11.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Sharecare Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 36.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 10,201. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company bought 4,000 shares at a rate of $2.55, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer bought 6,000 for $2.55, making the entire transaction worth $15,276. This insider now owns 10,000 shares in total.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -20.59 while generating a return on equity of -18.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sharecare Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sharecare Inc. (SHCR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.68 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.96 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Sharecare Inc.’s (SHCR) raw stochastic average was set at 33.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.54. However, in the short run, Sharecare Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.02. Second resistance stands at $2.06. The third major resistance level sits at $2.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.91. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.87.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 694.35 million, the company has a total of 352,396K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 412,820 K while annual income is -85,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 103,820 K while its latest quarter income was -29,030 K.