Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) volume exceeds 20.9 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On October 10, 2022, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) opened at $4.39, lower -2.28% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.39 and dropped to $4.1641 before settling in for the closing price of $4.39. Price fluctuations for NU have ranged from $3.26 to $12.24 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 3.80% at the time writing. With a float of $3.14 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.68 billion.

The firm has a total of 6068 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.78, operating margin of -12.28, and the pretax margin is -12.28.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Nu Holdings Ltd. is 8.84%, while institutional ownership is 68.00%.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -11.91 while generating a return on equity of -6.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Nu Holdings Ltd., NU], we can find that recorded value of 33.81 million was better than the volume posted last year of 22.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Nu Holdings Ltd.’s (NU) raw stochastic average was set at 39.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.95. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.40. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.51. The third major resistance level sits at $4.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.06. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.95.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Key Stats

There are currently 4,609,989K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 21.25 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,698 M according to its annual income of -164,990 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,158 M and its income totaled -29,700 K.