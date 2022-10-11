Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 31.46% last month.

October 10, 2022, Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) trading session started at the price of $0.7049, that was 17.41% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.88 and dropped to $0.6955 before settling in for the closing price of $0.72. A 52-week range for RCON has been $0.50 – $2.72.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 2.30% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 56.80%. With a float of $25.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.31 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 184 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.05, operating margin of -126.85, and the pretax margin is -54.50.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Recon Technology Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Recon Technology Ltd. is 53.60%, while institutional ownership is 8.00%.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -47.63 while generating a return on equity of -11.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.44 and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON)

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) saw its 5-day average volume 0.51 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Recon Technology Ltd.’s (RCON) raw stochastic average was set at 89.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.93% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 60.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6611, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8756. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9182 in the near term. At $0.9913, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1027. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7337, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6223. The third support level lies at $0.5492 if the price breaches the second support level.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) Key Stats

There are 29,701K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 24.41 million. As of now, sales total 7,420 K while income totals -3,540 K. Its latest quarter income was 14,598 K while its last quarter net income were -16,953 K.