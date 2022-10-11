Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -60.82%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) kicked off on October 10, 2022, at the price of $0.1394, down -59.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.145 and dropped to $0.1215 before settling in for the closing price of $0.31. Over the past 52 weeks, SYTA has traded in a range of $0.29-$9.68.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -9.30% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 46.80%. With a float of $14.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.63 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 27 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.40, operating margin of -195.90, and the pretax margin is -313.11.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Siyata Mobile Inc. is 4.72%, while institutional ownership is 13.70%.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported -$1.04 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.39) by -$0.65. This company achieved a net margin of -313.11 while generating a return on equity of -198.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Siyata Mobile Inc.’s (SYTA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.73 and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) saw its 5-day average volume 4.23 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Siyata Mobile Inc.’s (SYTA) raw stochastic average was set at 0.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 375.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 172.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5924, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1339. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1392 in the near term. At $0.1538, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1627. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1157, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1068. The third support level lies at $0.0922 if the price breaches the second support level.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.99 million has total of 15,121K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,550 K in contrast with the sum of -23,630 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 970 K and last quarter income was -4,300 K.