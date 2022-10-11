SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 12,270 K

October 10, 2022, SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) trading session started at the price of $0.26, that was 8.48% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.286 and dropped to $0.2502 before settling in for the closing price of $0.26. A 52-week range for SPCB has been $0.25 – $1.30.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -9.30% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 14.50%. With a float of $28.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.77 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 114 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.57, operating margin of -43.74, and the pretax margin is -82.60.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SuperCom Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of SuperCom Ltd. is 16.80%, while institutional ownership is 4.70%.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.1) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -82.64 while generating a return on equity of -217.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39 and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB)

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) saw its 5-day average volume 0.61 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, SuperCom Ltd.’s (SPCB) raw stochastic average was set at 14.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 119.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3264, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4207. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2942 in the near term. At $0.3080, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3300. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2584, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2364. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2226.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Key Stats

There are 35,771K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.33 million. As of now, sales total 12,270 K while income totals -10,140 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,220 K while its last quarter net income were -2,810 K.