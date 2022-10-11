The Coca-Cola Company (KO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 11,325 M

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) on October 10, 2022, started off the session at the price of $54.60, plunging -0.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.96 and dropped to $54.015 before settling in for the closing price of $54.51. Within the past 52 weeks, KO’s price has moved between $52.28 and $67.20.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales slided by -1.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 25.60%. With a float of $4.30 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.33 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 79000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.95, operating margin of +27.62, and the pretax margin is +32.08.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Coca-Cola Company is 0.66%, while institutional ownership is 71.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 25, was worth 728,268. In this transaction Latin America OU President of this company sold 11,318 shares at a rate of $64.35, taking the stock ownership to the 22,828 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 29, when Company’s Vice President & Controller sold 2,512 for $64.00, making the entire transaction worth $160,768. This insider now owns 1,370 shares in total.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.67) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +25.23 while generating a return on equity of 46.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.36% during the next five years compared to 8.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Trading Performance Indicators

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 84.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

The latest stats from [The Coca-Cola Company, KO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 14.42 million was inferior to 16.85 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.13.

During the past 100 days, The Coca-Cola Company’s (KO) raw stochastic average was set at 3.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 17.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $61.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $54.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $55.40. The third major resistance level sits at $55.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.51. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $53.01.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 237.46 billion based on 4,324,629K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 38,655 M and income totals 9,771 M. The company made 11,325 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,905 M in sales during its previous quarter.