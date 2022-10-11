Twilio Inc. (TWLO) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 3.84 million

A new trading day began on October 10, 2022, with Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) stock priced at $76.73, down -6.31% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $76.75 and dropped to $70.98 before settling in for the closing price of $76.84. TWLO’s price has ranged from $64.29 to $373.00 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 59.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -63.00%. With a float of $171.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.35 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8510 employees.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Twilio Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 84.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 05, was worth 124,990. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 1,652 shares at a rate of $75.66, taking the stock ownership to the 79,852 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 30, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 1,566 for $72.02, making the entire transaction worth $112,776. This insider now owns 81,504 shares in total.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -63.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Twilio Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Twilio Inc. (TWLO)

Looking closely at Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO), its last 5-days average volume was 3.65 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.07.

During the past 100 days, Twilio Inc.’s (TWLO) raw stochastic average was set at 16.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $76.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $126.87. However, in the short run, Twilio Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $75.50. Second resistance stands at $79.01. The third major resistance level sits at $81.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $67.47. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $63.96.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.39 billion, the company has a total of 181,679K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,842 M while annual income is -949,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 943,350 K while its latest quarter income was -322,770 K.