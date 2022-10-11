WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 58,290 K

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) kicked off on October 10, 2022, at the price of $2.06, down -4.83% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.07 and dropped to $1.9199 before settling in for the closing price of $2.07. Over the past 52 weeks, MAPS has traded in a range of $1.59-$14.89.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 152.70%. With a float of $72.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.42 million.

In an organization with 606 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +93.60, operating margin of -2.13, and the pretax margin is +78.50.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of WM Technology Inc. is 9.70%, while institutional ownership is 57.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 23, was worth 32,478. In this transaction General Counsel of this company sold 12,250 shares at a rate of $2.65, taking the stock ownership to the 200,681 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 28,174 for $2.65, making the entire transaction worth $74,698. This insider now owns 383,602 shares in total.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by -$0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +31.26 while generating a return on equity of 49.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 152.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at WM Technology Inc.’s (MAPS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.77, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WM Technology Inc. (MAPS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.08 million. That was better than the volume of 1.02 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, WM Technology Inc.’s (MAPS) raw stochastic average was set at 8.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 256.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 134.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.65. However, in the short run, WM Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.05. Second resistance stands at $2.14. The third major resistance level sits at $2.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.84. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.75.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 381.63 million has total of 135,901K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 193,150 K in contrast with the sum of 60,380 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 58,290 K and last quarter income was 11,690 K.