$1.72M in average volume shows that Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) is heading in the right direction

October 11, 2022, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) trading session started at the price of $8.85, that was -2.37% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.91 and dropped to $8.605 before settling in for the closing price of $8.87. A 52-week range for EBR has been $5.16 – $9.80.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -37.20%. With a float of $1.29 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.29 billion.

In an organization with 12090 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.1) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -37.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.96 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.96 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s (EBR) raw stochastic average was set at 46.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.92. However, in the short run, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.85. Second resistance stands at $9.03. The third major resistance level sits at $9.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.42. The third support level lies at $8.23 if the price breaches the second support level.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) Key Stats

There are 1,568,931K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 19.97 billion. As of now, sales total 6,970 M while income totals 1,046 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,800 M while its last quarter net income were 284,680 K.