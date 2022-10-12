-16.50% percent quarterly performance for Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) is not indicative of the underlying story

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) kicked off on October 11, 2022, at the price of $0.80, up 5.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.82 and dropped to $0.755 before settling in for the closing price of $0.75. Over the past 52 weeks, MMAT has traded in a range of $0.63-$5.78.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 63.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -38.70%. With a float of $270.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $301.49 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 130 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -12.85, operating margin of -932.22, and the pretax margin is -2249.82.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of Meta Materials Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 14.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 40,320. In this transaction CEO and President of this company bought 42,000 shares at a rate of $0.96, taking the stock ownership to the 1,158,907 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 24, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 35,000 for $1.28, making the entire transaction worth $44,800. This insider now owns 2,450,243 shares in total.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.02) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -2228.95 while generating a return on equity of -52.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Meta Materials Inc.’s (MMAT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 30.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT)

Looking closely at Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT), its last 5-days average volume was 4.23 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Meta Materials Inc.’s (MMAT) raw stochastic average was set at 11.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 109.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8101, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4086. However, in the short run, Meta Materials Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8215. Second resistance stands at $0.8532. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8865. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7565, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7232. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6915.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 282.09 million has total of 360,837K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,080 K in contrast with the sum of -91,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,320 K and last quarter income was -20,980 K.