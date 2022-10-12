2.63% volatility in Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) last month: This is a red flag warning

On October 11, 2022, Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) opened at $125.00, lower -0.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $127.89 and dropped to $124.16 before settling in for the closing price of $125.95. Price fluctuations for A have ranged from $112.52 to $165.68 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 8.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 71.00% at the time writing. With a float of $295.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $298.00 million.

In an organization with 17700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.17, operating margin of +21.63, and the pretax margin is +21.52.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Agilent Technologies Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 28, was worth 258,438. In this transaction Sr. Vice President of this company sold 2,103 shares at a rate of $122.89, taking the stock ownership to the 13,217 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s Sr. Vice President sold 5,839 for $137.45, making the entire transaction worth $802,571. This insider now owns 82,934 shares in total.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2022, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.1) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +19.15 while generating a return on equity of 23.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.84% during the next five years compared to 22.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Agilent Technologies Inc. (A). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 49.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.38, a number that is poised to hit 1.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agilent Technologies Inc. (A)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.43 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.82 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.67.

During the past 100 days, Agilent Technologies Inc.’s (A) raw stochastic average was set at 35.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $130.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $130.38. However, in the short run, Agilent Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $127.63. Second resistance stands at $129.63. The third major resistance level sits at $131.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $123.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $122.17. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $120.17.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) Key Stats

There are currently 296,041K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 38.58 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,319 M according to its annual income of 1,210 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,718 M and its income totaled 329,000 K.