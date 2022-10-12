28.21% percent quarterly performance for Accolade Inc. (ACCD) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on October 11, 2022, with Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) stock priced at $11.58, up 7.63% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.54 and dropped to $11.09 before settling in for the closing price of $11.40. ACCD’s price has ranged from $4.61 to $41.27 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -11.90%. With a float of $68.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.74 million.

The firm has a total of 2350 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.74, operating margin of -50.94, and the pretax margin is -41.53.

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Accolade Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 82.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 1,485. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 121 shares at a rate of $12.27, taking the stock ownership to the 122,073 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 19, when Company’s President sold 157 for $12.27, making the entire transaction worth $1,927. This insider now owns 143,396 shares in total.

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 5/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$4.92 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -39.71 while generating a return on equity of -19.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Accolade Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Accolade Inc. (ACCD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Accolade Inc., ACCD], we can find that recorded value of 0.97 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.04.

During the past 100 days, Accolade Inc.’s (ACCD) raw stochastic average was set at 82.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 99.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.84. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.42. The third major resistance level sits at $14.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.52. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.94.

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 943.07 million, the company has a total of 71,939K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 310,020 K while annual income is -123,120 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 87,640 K while its latest quarter income was -46,520 K.