$3.44M in average volume shows that SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) is heading in the right direction

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) on October 11, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.74, plunging -10.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.7459 and dropped to $2.42 before settling in for the closing price of $2.82. Within the past 52 weeks, SOBR’s price has moved between $0.80 and $15.00.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 84.50%. With a float of $9.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.90 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 9 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Scientific & Technical Instruments industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SOBR Safe Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 1.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 29, was worth 11,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $1.10, taking the stock ownership to the 334,503 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 26, when Company’s Director bought 767 for $1.12, making the entire transaction worth $859. This insider now owns 324,503 shares in total.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of -591.07.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Trading Performance Indicators

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11911.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.29

Technical Analysis of SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.51 million, its volume of 7.0 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, SOBR Safe Inc.’s (SOBR) raw stochastic average was set at 56.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 359.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 262.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.47. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.70 in the near term. At $2.89, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.24. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.05.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 35.73 million based on 10,974K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -7,870 K. The company made 2 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -188 K in sales during its previous quarter.