3.61% volatility in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) last month: This is a red flag warning

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) on October 11, 2022, started off the session at the price of $21.84, soaring 3.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.875 and dropped to $21.49 before settling in for the closing price of $21.81. Within the past 52 weeks, BXMT’s price has moved between $21.74 and $34.04.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 11.40% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 184.90%. With a float of $168.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.67 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.56, operating margin of +89.18, and the pretax margin is +49.86.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Mortgage industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 57.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 30, was worth 23,740. In this transaction CEO & President of this company sold 994 shares at a rate of $23.88, taking the stock ownership to the 119,878 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 484 for $28.69, making the entire transaction worth $13,886. This insider now owns 43,962 shares in total.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.63) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +49.45 while generating a return on equity of 9.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 184.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.17% during the next five years compared to 1.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1639.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.40, a number that is poised to hit 0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) saw its 5-day average volume 3.53 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.99.

During the past 100 days, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s (BXMT) raw stochastic average was set at 11.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.98. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $23.19 in the near term. At $23.72, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $24.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.95. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.42.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.94 billion based on 170,297K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 854,690 K and income totals 419,190 K. The company made 283,690 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 93,250 K in sales during its previous quarter.