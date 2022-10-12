33.18% percent quarterly performance for The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) is not indicative of the underlying story

October 11, 2022, The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) trading session started at the price of $8.44, that was 2.02% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.915 and dropped to $8.26 before settling in for the closing price of $8.42. A 52-week range for GEO has been $5.20 – $9.81.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.70% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -38.10%. With a float of $118.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.12 million.

The firm has a total of 15800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.82, operating margin of +12.77, and the pretax margin is +8.54.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The GEO Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of The GEO Group Inc. is 4.79%, while institutional ownership is 86.50%.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.22) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +3.12 while generating a return on equity of 7.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -15.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The GEO Group Inc. (GEO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The GEO Group Inc., GEO], we can find that recorded value of 1.72 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, The GEO Group Inc.’s (GEO) raw stochastic average was set at 87.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 79.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.92. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.24. The third major resistance level sits at $9.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.93. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.61.

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) Key Stats

There are 124,090K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.08 billion. As of now, sales total 2,257 M while income totals 77,420 K. Its latest quarter income was 588,180 K while its last quarter net income were 53,730 K.