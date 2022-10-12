$5.85M in average volume shows that QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is heading in the right direction

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) on October 11, 2022, started off the session at the price of $7.90, soaring 0.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.375 and dropped to $7.72 before settling in for the closing price of $8.00. Within the past 52 weeks, QS’s price has moved between $7.82 and $43.08.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 98.30%. With a float of $253.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $431.52 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 570 employees.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of QuantumScape Corporation is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 36.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 28, was worth 77,103. In this transaction Chief Development Officer of this company sold 8,500 shares at a rate of $9.07, taking the stock ownership to the 302,157 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 19, when Company’s Director sold 30,937 for $11.13, making the entire transaction worth $344,480. This insider now owns 252,783 shares in total.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.18) by -$0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -4.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Trading Performance Indicators

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 32.10 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) saw its 5-day average volume 5.68 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 7.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, QuantumScape Corporation’s (QS) raw stochastic average was set at 5.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.77. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.39 in the near term. At $8.71, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.40. The third support level lies at $7.08 if the price breaches the second support level.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.79 billion based on 432,705K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -45,970 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -94,829 K in sales during its previous quarter.