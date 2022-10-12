A look at Huntsman Corporation’s (HUN) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on October 11, 2022, with Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) stock priced at $25.21, up 0.71% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.01 and dropped to $25.00 before settling in for the closing price of $25.50. HUN’s price has ranged from $23.53 to $41.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 2.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 304.40%. With a float of $189.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $205.20 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.00, operating margin of +9.16, and the pretax margin is +15.53.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Huntsman Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 90.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 298,995. In this transaction Exec VP, GC and Sec of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $29.90, taking the stock ownership to the 341,614 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s Director bought 15,000 for $30.18, making the entire transaction worth $452,644. This insider now owns 18,533 shares in total.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.19 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +12.36 while generating a return on equity of 26.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 304.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.17% during the next five years compared to 26.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Huntsman Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.81, a number that is poised to hit 1.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Huntsman Corporation (HUN)

Looking closely at Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN), its last 5-days average volume was 2.36 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.92.

During the past 100 days, Huntsman Corporation’s (HUN) raw stochastic average was set at 15.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.90. However, in the short run, Huntsman Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $26.13. Second resistance stands at $26.57. The third major resistance level sits at $27.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.55. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.11.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.28 billion, the company has a total of 201,408K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,453 M while annual income is 1,045 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,362 M while its latest quarter income was 228,000 K.