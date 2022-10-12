A look at VICI Properties Inc.’s (VICI) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on October 11, 2022, with VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) stock priced at $30.24, up 1.22% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.83 and dropped to $29.95 before settling in for the closing price of $30.35. VICI’s price has ranged from $26.23 to $35.69 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 0.70%. With a float of $959.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $963.09 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 152 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Diversified Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 46,385. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,725 shares at a rate of $26.89, taking the stock ownership to the 1,725 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s Director bought 2,000 for $26.88, making the entire transaction worth $53,760. This insider now owns 60,286 shares in total.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.47 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.10% during the next five years compared to 10.87% growth over the previous five years of trading.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are VICI Properties Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 55.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 10.14 million, its volume of 4.92 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, VICI Properties Inc.’s (VICI) raw stochastic average was set at 37.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.22. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $31.05 in the near term. At $31.38, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $31.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.62. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.29.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 29.90 billion, the company has a total of 963,093K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,510 M while annual income is 1,014 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 662,620 K while its latest quarter income was -57,710 K.