A major move is in the offing as NiSource Inc. (NI) market cap hits 10.34 billion

October 11, 2022, NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) trading session started at the price of $24.44, that was 1.43% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.36 and dropped to $24.34 before settling in for the closing price of $24.52. A 52-week range for NI has been $24.24 – $32.58.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 1.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 773.10%. With a float of $404.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $406.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7272 employees.

NiSource Inc. (NI) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward NiSource Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of NiSource Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.30%.

NiSource Inc. (NI) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.77) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 773.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.30% during the next five years compared to 4.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what NiSource Inc. (NI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 129.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.54, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NiSource Inc. (NI)

Looking closely at NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI), its last 5-days average volume was 3.94 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, NiSource Inc.’s (NI) raw stochastic average was set at 6.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.52% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.39. However, in the short run, NiSource Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.37. Second resistance stands at $25.88. The third major resistance level sits at $26.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.84. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.33.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) Key Stats

There are 405,953K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.34 billion. As of now, sales total 4,900 M while income totals 584,900 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,183 M while its last quarter net income were 67,000 K.