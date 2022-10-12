American International Group Inc. (AIG) with a beta value of 1.16 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on October 11, 2022, with American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) stock priced at $48.24, down -0.81% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.21 and dropped to $47.88 before settling in for the closing price of $48.44. AIG’s price has ranged from $47.05 to $65.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was -0.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 257.40%. With a float of $758.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $790.90 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 36600 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of American International Group Inc. is 0.28%, while institutional ownership is 92.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 1,680,000,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 80,000,000 shares at a rate of $21.00, taking the stock ownership to the 501,145,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 720,000 for $25.00, making the entire transaction worth $18,000,000. This insider now owns 720,000 shares in total.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.3 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +18.03 while generating a return on equity of 14.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 257.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.09% during the next five years compared to 77.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are American International Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 15.27, a number that is poised to hit 1.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American International Group Inc. (AIG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.99 million, its volume of 4.63 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.57.

During the past 100 days, American International Group Inc.’s (AIG) raw stochastic average was set at 7.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.62. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $48.88 in the near term. At $49.71, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $50.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.05. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $46.22.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 37.31 billion, the company has a total of 760,416K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 52,057 M while annual income is 9,388 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 14,441 M while its latest quarter income was 3,036 M.