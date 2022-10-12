Audacy Inc. (AUD)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On October 11, 2022, Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) opened at $0.3499, lower -4.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3499 and dropped to $0.3029 before settling in for the closing price of $0.34. Price fluctuations for AUD have ranged from $0.34 to $3.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 21.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 98.50% at the time writing. With a float of $118.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $138.46 million.

In an organization with 3586 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.35, operating margin of +7.49, and the pretax margin is -0.31.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Broadcasting industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Audacy Inc. is 4.80%, while institutional ownership is 83.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 23, was worth 20,206. In this transaction Chairman, President and CEO of this company bought 49,175 shares at a rate of $0.41, taking the stock ownership to the 1,944,388 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 21, when Company’s Chairman, President and CEO bought 48,491 for $0.43, making the entire transaction worth $21,055. This insider now owns 1,895,163 shares in total.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -0.29 while generating a return on equity of -0.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Audacy Inc. (AUD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Audacy Inc. (AUD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.17 million. That was better than the volume of 0.69 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Audacy Inc.’s (AUD) raw stochastic average was set at 1.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5132, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7098. However, in the short run, Audacy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3490. Second resistance stands at $0.3730. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3960. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3020, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2790. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2550.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) Key Stats

There are currently 145,334K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 52.02 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,219 M according to its annual income of -3,570 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 319,440 K and its income totaled -770 K.