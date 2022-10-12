Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) average volume reaches $1.70M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On October 11, 2022, Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) opened at $154.57, lower -4.31% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $154.90 and dropped to $147.06 before settling in for the closing price of $154.71. Price fluctuations for CDNS have ranged from $132.32 to $194.97 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 10.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 18.20% at the time writing. With a float of $272.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $273.87 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.07, operating margin of +26.04, and the pretax margin is +25.72.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cadence Design Systems Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 88.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 05, was worth 42,502. In this transaction Sr. Vice President of this company sold 250 shares at a rate of $170.01, taking the stock ownership to the 93,939 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 26, when Company’s Director sold 6,000 for $162.98, making the entire transaction worth $977,890. This insider now owns 11,407 shares in total.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.96) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +23.29 while generating a return on equity of 26.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.10% during the next five years compared to 29.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 39.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.80, a number that is poised to hit 0.96 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS)

Looking closely at Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS), its last 5-days average volume was 2.63 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.26.

During the past 100 days, Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s (CDNS) raw stochastic average was set at 20.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $174.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $159.83. However, in the short run, Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $152.94. Second resistance stands at $157.84. The third major resistance level sits at $160.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $145.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $142.16. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $137.26.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) Key Stats

There are currently 273,870K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 42.97 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,988 M according to its annual income of 695,960 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 857,520 K and its income totaled 186,920 K.