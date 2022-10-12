Can Tenneco Inc.’s (TEN) hike of 4.03% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On October 11, 2022, Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) opened at $18.20, higher 2.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.725 and dropped to $18.19 before settling in for the closing price of $18.11. Price fluctuations for TEN have ranged from $9.51 to $19.59 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 16.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 102.20% at the time writing. With a float of $81.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.60 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 71000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.96, operating margin of +2.74, and the pretax margin is +1.56.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tenneco Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 83.70%.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.65) by -$0.76. This company achieved a net margin of +0.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 102.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tenneco Inc. (TEN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tenneco Inc. (TEN)

The latest stats from [Tenneco Inc., TEN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.11 million was inferior to 1.66 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Tenneco Inc.’s (TEN) raw stochastic average was set at 78.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.80. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.03. The third major resistance level sits at $19.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.96. The third support level lies at $17.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) Key Stats

There are currently 83,390K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.54 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 18,035 M according to its annual income of 35,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,665 M and its income totaled -121,000 K.