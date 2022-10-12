Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) last year’s performance of 60.11% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on October 11, 2022, with Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) stock priced at $11.17, down -2.87% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.19 and dropped to $10.73 before settling in for the closing price of $11.14. SBS’s price has ranged from $5.77 to $11.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Utilities Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.70% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 136.90%. With a float of $338.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $683.51 million.

The firm has a total of 12381 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.45, operating margin of +20.90, and the pretax margin is +16.15.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Water Industry. The insider ownership of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo is 41.50%, while institutional ownership is 14.80%.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +11.83 while generating a return on equity of 9.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 136.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.71% during the next five years compared to -4.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.68

Technical Analysis of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo, SBS], we can find that recorded value of 5.37 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s (SBS) raw stochastic average was set at 84.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 54.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.59. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.37. The third major resistance level sits at $11.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.45. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.18.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.45 billion, the company has a total of 683,510K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,612 M while annual income is 427,280 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,070 M while its latest quarter income was 85,840 K.