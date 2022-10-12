Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) average volume reaches $2.15M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) on October 11, 2022, started off the session at the price of $465.00, soaring 1.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $477.25 and dropped to $463.70 before settling in for the closing price of $466.31. Within the past 52 weeks, COST’s price has moved between $406.51 and $612.27.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.00% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 16.60%. With a float of $441.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $443.90 million.

The firm has a total of 304000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.88, operating margin of +3.73, and the pretax margin is +3.41.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Discount Stores industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Costco Wholesale Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 69.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 07, was worth 942,246. In this transaction Executive VP and CFO of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $471.12, taking the stock ownership to the 29,318 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 20, when Company’s Executive VP sold 1,500 for $525.20, making the entire transaction worth $787,798. This insider now owns 36,230 shares in total.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 5/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $3.03) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +2.56 while generating a return on equity of 27.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.82% during the next five years compared to 16.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) Trading Performance Indicators

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 107.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.14, a number that is poised to hit 3.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 16.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Costco Wholesale Corporation, COST], we can find that recorded value of 2.11 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 13.07.

During the past 100 days, Costco Wholesale Corporation’s (COST) raw stochastic average was set at 41.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $516.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $517.19. Now, the first resistance to watch is $478.28. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $484.54. The third major resistance level sits at $491.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $464.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $457.44. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $451.18.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 215.32 billion based on 442,604K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 226,954 M and income totals 5,844 M. The company made 72,091 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,868 M in sales during its previous quarter.