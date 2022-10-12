Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) average volume reaches $1.29M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on October 11, 2022, with Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) stock priced at $28.88, down -3.83% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.12 and dropped to $27.95 before settling in for the closing price of $29.28. DK’s price has ranged from $13.95 to $34.93 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 20.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 67.60%. With a float of $69.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.81 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3312 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.10, operating margin of -1.79, and the pretax margin is -2.19.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of Delek US Holdings Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 96.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 18, was worth 425,291. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,561 shares at a rate of $40.27, taking the stock ownership to the 34,311,278 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s Director sold 68 for $40.09, making the entire transaction worth $2,726. This insider now owns 34,332,400 shares in total.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.58 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1.91 while generating a return on equity of -22.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.20% during the next five years compared to 6.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Delek US Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.82, a number that is poised to hit 3.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.41 million, its volume of 1.13 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.61.

During the past 100 days, Delek US Holdings Inc.’s (DK) raw stochastic average was set at 50.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.86. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $28.87 in the near term. At $29.58, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $30.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.24. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.53.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.04 billion, the company has a total of 71,035K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,648 M while annual income is -203,500 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,983 M while its latest quarter income was 361,800 K.