Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) posted a -8.36% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) kicked off on October 11, 2022, at the price of $6.09, up 1.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.42 and dropped to $6.00 before settling in for the closing price of $6.15. Over the past 52 weeks, UUUU has traded in a range of $4.69-$11.39.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 30.40%. With a float of $153.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $156.28 million.

The firm has a total of 103 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -97.46, operating margin of -1112.59, and the pretax margin is +45.48.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Uranium Industry. The insider ownership of Energy Fuels Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 40.85%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 30, was worth 49,800. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $9.96, taking the stock ownership to the 264,837 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 25, when Company’s Director sold 15,000 for $9.33, making the entire transaction worth $139,953. This insider now owns 269,837 shares in total.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +48.40 while generating a return on equity of 0.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Energy Fuels Inc.’s (UUUU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 82.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Energy Fuels Inc., UUUU], we can find that recorded value of 2.02 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Energy Fuels Inc.’s (UUUU) raw stochastic average was set at 43.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.64. The third major resistance level sits at $6.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.80. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.61.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 976.77 million has total of 156,707K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,180 K in contrast with the sum of 1,540 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,470 K and last quarter income was -18,050 K.