Euronav NV (EURN) is -8.62% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) kicked off on October 11, 2022, at the price of $15.20, down -3.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.27 and dropped to $14.68 before settling in for the closing price of $15.39. Over the past 52 weeks, EURN has traded in a range of $7.91-$19.16.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -160.90%. With a float of $122.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $201.78 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3147 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -65.39, operating margin of -73.11, and the pretax margin is -86.28.

Euronav NV (EURN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Euronav NV is 53.02%, while institutional ownership is 26.33%.

Euronav NV (EURN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.44) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -80.71 while generating a return on equity of -15.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -160.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Euronav NV’s (EURN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Euronav NV (EURN)

The latest stats from [Euronav NV, EURN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.42 million was inferior to 1.66 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.78.

During the past 100 days, Euronav NV’s (EURN) raw stochastic average was set at 50.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.21. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.54. The third major resistance level sits at $15.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.36. The third support level lies at $14.03 if the price breaches the second support level.

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.00 billion has total of 201,680K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 445,090 K in contrast with the sum of -338,780 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 148,690 K and last quarter income was -4,900 K.