Five9 Inc. (FIVN) with a beta value of 0.75 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

October 11, 2022, Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) trading session started at the price of $56.03, that was -4.71% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $57.76 and dropped to $53.63 before settling in for the closing price of $57.30. A 52-week range for FIVN has been $57.00 – $168.56.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 30.30% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -19.50%. With a float of $69.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.75 million.

The firm has a total of 2138 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.24, operating margin of -8.25, and the pretax margin is -10.55.

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Five9 Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 04, was worth 196,675. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $78.67, taking the stock ownership to the 11,117 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 06, when Company’s SVP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 820 for $90.74, making the entire transaction worth $74,411. This insider now owns 14,752 shares in total.

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.18) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -8.69 while generating a return on equity of -21.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.82% during the next five years compared to -28.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Five9 Inc. (FIVN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Five9 Inc. (FIVN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Five9 Inc., FIVN], we can find that recorded value of 2.91 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.65.

During the past 100 days, Five9 Inc.’s (FIVN) raw stochastic average was set at 1.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 123.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 70.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $93.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $104.49. Now, the first resistance to watch is $57.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $59.46. The third major resistance level sits at $61.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.20. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $48.77.

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) Key Stats

There are 70,103K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.05 billion. As of now, sales total 609,590 K while income totals -53,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 189,380 K while its last quarter net income were -23,670 K.