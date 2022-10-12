ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) is expecting 10.45% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) kicked off on October 11, 2022, at the price of $22.60, up 48.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.65 and dropped to $22.47 before settling in for the closing price of $15.16. Over the past 52 weeks, FORG has traded in a range of $11.94-$36.00.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -117.30%. With a float of $35.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.44 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 786 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +81.39, operating margin of -16.07, and the pretax margin is -26.50.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of ForgeRock Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 76.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 33,500. In this transaction Chief Product Officer & EVP of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $16.75, taking the stock ownership to the 121,654 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 10, when Company’s Chief Product Officer & EVP sold 9,000 for $25.91, making the entire transaction worth $233,215. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.16) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -27.00 while generating a return on equity of -25.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -117.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ForgeRock Inc.’s (FORG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ForgeRock Inc. (FORG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.59 million, its volume of 4.26 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.29.

During the past 100 days, ForgeRock Inc.’s (FORG) raw stochastic average was set at 77.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 165.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 96.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.75. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.62 in the near term. At $22.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $22.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.37. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.26.

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.94 billion has total of 85,029K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 176,930 K in contrast with the sum of -47,770 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 47,680 K and last quarter income was -22,370 K.