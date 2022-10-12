Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) kicked off on October 11, 2022, at the price of $1.43, down -3.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.4471 and dropped to $1.315 before settling in for the closing price of $1.46. Over the past 52 weeks, GCI has traded in a range of $1.45-$6.38.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 20.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 80.30%. With a float of $134.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.13 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 16300 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.22, operating margin of +6.58, and the pretax margin is -2.74.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Publishing Industry. The insider ownership of Gannett Co. Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 68.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08, was worth 1,220,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 500,000 shares at a rate of $2.44, taking the stock ownership to the 1,836,335 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Director sold 7,604 for $3.64, making the entire transaction worth $27,679. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -4.21 while generating a return on equity of -30.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Gannett Co. Inc.’s (GCI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI)

The latest stats from [Gannett Co. Inc., GCI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.89 million was inferior to 1.44 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Gannett Co. Inc.’s (GCI) raw stochastic average was set at 3.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.1380, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.7142. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4664. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5228. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5985. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3343, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2586. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2022.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 210.94 million has total of 146,591K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,208 M in contrast with the sum of -134,960 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 748,660 K and last quarter income was -53,690 K.