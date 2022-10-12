Horizon Acquisition Corporation II (HZON) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 0.10%

A new trading day began on October 11, 2022, with Horizon Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE: HZON) stock priced at $10.02, down -0.10% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.03 and dropped to $10.01 before settling in for the closing price of $10.02. HZON’s price has ranged from $9.77 to $10.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 289.80%. With a float of $36.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.62 million.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II (HZON) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Shell Companies Industry. The insider ownership of Horizon Acquisition Corporation II is 29.56%, while institutional ownership is 64.90%.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II (HZON) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a return on equity of 4.20.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 289.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE: HZON) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Horizon Acquisition Corporation II’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.36

Technical Analysis of Horizon Acquisition Corporation II (HZON)

The latest stats from [Horizon Acquisition Corporation II, HZON] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.92 million was superior to 0.18 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Horizon Acquisition Corporation II’s (HZON) raw stochastic average was set at 87.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.90.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE: HZON) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 656.26 million, the company has a total of 65,625K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is 20,090 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was 11,979 K.