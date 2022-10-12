HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is expecting -19.99% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on October 11, 2022, with HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) stock priced at $25.49, down -2.49% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.675 and dropped to $25.00 before settling in for the closing price of $25.74. HSBC’s price has ranged from $25.63 to $38.61 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -3.10% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 222.50%. With a float of $3.98 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.99 billion.

The firm has a total of 218866 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of HSBC Holdings plc is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 1.30%.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +17.36 while generating a return on equity of 7.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 222.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are HSBC Holdings plc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.38

Technical Analysis of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [HSBC Holdings plc, HSBC], we can find that recorded value of 3.42 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, HSBC Holdings plc’s (HSBC) raw stochastic average was set at 1.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.37. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.52. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.93. The third major resistance level sits at $26.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.58. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.17.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 102.31 billion, the company has a total of 4,062,441K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 62,297 M while annual income is 13,917 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 12,772 M while its latest quarter income was 5,486 M.