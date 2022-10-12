iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) average volume reaches $627.62K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) on October 11, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.71, plunging -8.81% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.71 and dropped to $0.625 before settling in for the closing price of $0.73. Within the past 52 weeks, IMBI’s price has moved between $0.52 and $8.17.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -3.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 7.70%. With a float of $19.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.66 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1096 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.93, operating margin of -0.51, and the pretax margin is -4.16.

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of iMedia Brands Inc. is 10.40%, while institutional ownership is 31.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 1,200,002. In this transaction Director of this company bought 390,880 shares at a rate of $3.07, taking the stock ownership to the 2,223,317 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s Director bought 195,440 for $3.07, making the entire transaction worth $600,001. This insider now owns 1,182,063 shares in total.

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 4/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.48) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -3.99 while generating a return on equity of -46.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 4.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) Trading Performance Indicators

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI)

Looking closely at iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI), its last 5-days average volume was 6.43 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, iMedia Brands Inc.’s (IMBI) raw stochastic average was set at 8.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 139.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 119.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0292, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.3409. However, in the short run, iMedia Brands Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7057. Second resistance stands at $0.7504. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7907. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6207, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5804. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5357.

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 15.71 million based on 23,178K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 551,130 K and income totals -22,010 K. The company made 133,230 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -12,690 K in sales during its previous quarter.