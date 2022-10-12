ING Groep N.V. (ING) 20 Days SMA touches -7.56%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on October 11, 2022, with ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) stock priced at $8.52, down -1.98% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.61 and dropped to $8.40 before settling in for the closing price of $8.59. ING’s price has ranged from $8.14 to $15.56 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was -13.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 92.70%. With a float of $3.75 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.77 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 57000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of ING Groep N.V. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 4.50%.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +17.45 while generating a return on equity of 8.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.30% during the next five years compared to 2.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ING Groep N.V.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ING Groep N.V. (ING)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.11 million, its volume of 4.26 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, ING Groep N.V.’s (ING) raw stochastic average was set at 8.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.55 in the near term. At $8.69, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.27. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.13.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 32.68 billion, the company has a total of 3,900,669K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 32,119 M while annual income is 7,041 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,988 M while its latest quarter income was 1,255 M.