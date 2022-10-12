Investors finally get a glimpse of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) volume hitting the figure of 8.44 million.

October 11, 2022, Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) trading session started at the price of $0.87, that was 32.88% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.27 and dropped to $0.87 before settling in for the closing price of $0.88. A 52-week range for WNW has been $0.53 – $6.20.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 52.80%. With a float of $16.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.70 million.

In an organization with 53 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.05, operating margin of -10.17, and the pretax margin is -9.12.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Meiwu Technology Company Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Meiwu Technology Company Limited is 55.36%, while institutional ownership is 1.00%.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -9.12 while generating a return on equity of -6.47.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04

Technical Analysis of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.79 million. That was better than the volume of 0.54 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s (WNW) raw stochastic average was set at 86.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 113.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7309, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0310. However, in the short run, Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3367. Second resistance stands at $1.5033. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7367. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7033. The third support level lies at $0.5367 if the price breaches the second support level.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) Key Stats

There are 32,969K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 38.52 million. As of now, sales total 12,260 K while income totals -1,080 K.