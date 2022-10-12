Investors finally get a glimpse of SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) volume hitting the figure of 1.03 million.

On October 11, 2022, SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) opened at $2.44, lower -4.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.47 and dropped to $2.285 before settling in for the closing price of $2.47. Price fluctuations for SMRT have ranged from $2.19 to $14.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 53.10% at the time writing. With a float of $138.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $195.69 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 639 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -9.10, operating margin of -64.76, and the pretax margin is -64.94.

SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SmartRent Inc. is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 42.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 306,852. In this transaction Director of this company bought 84,000 shares at a rate of $3.65, taking the stock ownership to the 4,905,222 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 95,634 for $5.61, making the entire transaction worth $536,449. This insider now owns 19,630,624 shares in total.

SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.1) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -65.04 while generating a return on equity of -32.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SmartRent Inc. (SMRT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SmartRent Inc. (SMRT)

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.95 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, SmartRent Inc.’s (SMRT) raw stochastic average was set at 3.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 103.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.39. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.46 in the near term. At $2.56, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.19. The third support level lies at $2.09 if the price breaches the second support level.

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) Key Stats

There are currently 197,738K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 486.07 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 110,640 K according to its annual income of -71,960 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 42,410 K and its income totaled -25,590 K.