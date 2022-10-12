Investors must take note of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s (SKT) performance last week, which was 2.86%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) kicked off on October 11, 2022, at the price of $14.90, up 5.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.925 and dropped to $14.74 before settling in for the closing price of $14.73. Over the past 52 weeks, SKT has traded in a range of $13.26-$22.51.

A company in the Real Estate sector has dropped its sales by -1.70% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 120.40%. With a float of $101.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.63 million.

In an organization with 310 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 77.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 96,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $19.20, taking the stock ownership to the 40,654 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $18.00, making the entire transaction worth $180,000. This insider now owns 45,654 shares in total.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.13) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 120.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.70% during the next five years compared to -47.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s (SKT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.66 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.94 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s (SKT) raw stochastic average was set at 41.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.51. However, in the short run, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.02. Second resistance stands at $16.56. The third major resistance level sits at $17.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.19. The third support level lies at $13.65 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.64 billion has total of 104,371K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 426,530 K in contrast with the sum of 9,120 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 105,840 K and last quarter income was 19,910 K.