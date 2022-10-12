KeyCorp (KEY) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -8.47%

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) on October 11, 2022, started off the session at the price of $15.83, plunging -1.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.005 and dropped to $15.56 before settling in for the closing price of $15.94. Within the past 52 weeks, KEY’s price has moved between $15.74 and $27.17.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 5.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 108.60%. With a float of $928.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $932.66 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 17262 workers is very important to gauge.

KeyCorp (KEY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of KeyCorp is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 86.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 14, was worth 91,468. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,200 shares at a rate of $17.59, taking the stock ownership to the 64,139 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Director sold 5,362 for $22.86, making the entire transaction worth $122,575. This insider now owns 64,874 shares in total.

KeyCorp (KEY) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.52) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +35.29 while generating a return on equity of 14.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 108.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.72% during the next five years compared to 26.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) Trading Performance Indicators

KeyCorp (KEY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KeyCorp (KEY)

The latest stats from [KeyCorp, KEY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 10.07 million was superior to 9.87 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, KeyCorp’s (KEY) raw stochastic average was set at 2.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.58. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.19. The third major resistance level sits at $16.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.30. The third support level lies at $15.04 if the price breaches the second support level.

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 15.04 billion based on 932,471K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,561 M and income totals 2,625 M. The company made 1,881 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 533,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.